Two Iranian shorts go to Denmark’s Odense Filmfest.

The lineup for the 44th edition of Odense Film Festival in Denmark includes the Iran/Canada co-production ‘Magralen’ directed by Maryam Zarei and ‘Child Eater’ by Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Kart.

“In Nima’s vivid stories, the gloomy scrapyard becomes a formula 1 race track. His younger sister Tara listens to him, captivated. Tara is blind. While their parents quarrel, gesticulating silently, Nima creates a colourful, happy world in which Tara can grow up without worry. Even when their mother suddenly abandons the family, Nima playfully maintains his version of reality, confronting tragedy with hope,” reads the synopsis of ‘Magralen’.

The film had taken part at the 69th Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) this year.

OFF is Denmark's International, Oscar-qualifying short film festival, and with its launch in 1975, it is also the country’s oldest film festival.

OFF19 will run from the 26th of August to the 1st of September. 121 films have been chosen from a pool of 3264 submitted works, according to the event’s website.

