‘The Last Fish’ goes to Spain’s EcoZine Filmfest.

EcoZine International Film and Environment Festival organized by the Ecozine Association and the Zaragoza City Council, celebrates its 12th edition from May 3 to 19.

Among its lineup is the Iranian short animated piece ‘The Last Fish’ directed by Mahmoud Saemin.

EcoZine aims to promote, showcase and reward audiovisual works of fiction, animation, experimental and documentaries, focused on environmental issues, produced anywhere in the world, according to the event's website.

‘The Last Fish’ has previously taken part at Athens Animfest 2019 in Greece.

The animation is about a fisherman with a fishing hood and an old boat, who is trying to catch some fish but he is not successful. Bored and disappointed, he falls asleep and he dreams he is catching a lot of fish.

