‘Sara’ to vie at 8th Hidalgo Filmfest. in Mexico

‘Sara’, a documentary about the filmmaker’s life with his partially visually-impaired daughter, will take part at the 8th edition of Hidalgo International Film Festival in Mexico.

Hidalgo Film Fest is a platform for regional talents and a global gathering for the exhibition of contemporary cinematographic works. Participating feature films and short films compete for the Tenango award, which is granted to the most outstanding work in each of the festival’s six categories.

‘Sara’ has previously won awards at the Queen Palm International Film Festival in the US, and 2018 edition of the LakeCity International Film Festival in India.

