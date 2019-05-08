  1. Culture
8 May 2019 - 17:21

‘Sara’ to vie at 8th Hidalgo Filmfest. in Mexico

‘Sara’ to vie at 8th Hidalgo Filmfest. in Mexico

TEHRAN, May 08 (MNA) – Iranian documentary ‘Sara’ directed by Hadi Shariati has made it into the competition program of the 8th Hidalgo International Film Festival in Mexico.

‘Sara’, a documentary about the filmmaker’s life with his partially visually-impaired daughter, will take part at the 8th edition of Hidalgo International Film Festival in Mexico.

Hidalgo Film Fest is a platform for regional talents and a global gathering for the exhibition of contemporary cinematographic works. Participating feature films and short films compete for the Tenango award, which is granted to the most outstanding work in each of the festival’s six categories.

‘Sara’ has previously won awards at the Queen Palm International Film Festival in the US, and 2018 edition of the LakeCity International Film Festival in India.

MS/4611554

News Code 145031
Marjohn Sheikhi

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News