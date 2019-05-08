‘Orange Days’ goes to 3 intl. film festivals

Directed by Arash Lahooti, ‘Orange Days’ will take part at the 45th Seattle International Film Festival in the United States, scheduled for May 16 - June 9, 2019.

The Iranian fiction-feature will then participate at the 18th Imagineindia International Film Festival in Madrid, Spain, slated for 17-31 May 2019.

Lahooti’s flick will also be screened at the 6th Iranian Film Festival Cologne in Germany, to run from 30th May to 2nd June.

‘Orange Days’ narrates the story of “Aban, an overworked contractor in her forties, is dead set on outbidding her male competitor Kazem to harvest, with her crew of seasonal female workers, the largest orange orchard in the region."

The movie won three awards at the 67th Mannheim-Heidelberg International Film Festival in Germany in November 2018.

MS/4611597