Italy’s Milestone Worldwide awards 4 Iranian titles

The April winners of the 1st Milestone Worldwide Film Festival in Italy included four works by Iranian filmmakers and screenwriters.

‘14+2 Days’, directed by Erfan Ghasempour, won the festival’s Best Documentary award, while the Best Screenplay award went to Payam Mahmoudi Kurdistani for ‘Nietzschean-Fashion Suicide’.

The Best Cinematography was awarded to ‘Birthday Night’, written and directed by Omid Shams, and the Best First Time Director award went to ‘Oblivion’ by Fatemeh Mohammadi.

Milestone Worldwide Film Festival in the Italian city of Battipaglia is a festival with yearly Live Audience screening and Award ceremony.

MS/SABA66667