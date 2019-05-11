‘Reckless’ goes to Hungary’s Nature Filmfest. Gödöllő

Directed by Alireza Dehghan, ‘Reckless’ is a black and white social documentary about the impact of water crisis in some provinces of Iran on the people’s lives.

“Researchers believe that if no solution is found to the water crisis in Iran, a big part of the seven-thousand-year-old county will be unlivable within twenty years because of drought,” reads the synopsis of the film.

‘Reckless’ will take part at the 5th edition of International Nature Film Festival Gödöllő in Hungary, slated for May 24 – 26, 2019.

The mission of festival is “to raise the awareness of the general public regarding the protection and conservation of biological diversity, natural resources, values and beauties of the world with a special emphasis on Europe and the Carpathian Basin through the display of films connected to the topic,” according to the event’s website.

This year’s main topic is ‘water’.

‘Reckless’ has previously won the Best Documentary Short at Los Angeles International Short Film Festival in August 2018.

