Iranian children win award at Kao Environment Painting Contest

For the ninth contest which was titled “We Are Environmental Lovers ", 12,563 entries from 44 countries were received and five Iranian children were awarded at this competition.

Upon announcing its Environmental Statement in 2009, the Kao Group adopted the "eco together" theme in the promotion of various environmental efforts. Kao "eco together" activities offer effective environmentally friendly methods applicable throughout the product life cycle, while promoting cooperation in environmental activities throughout society.

As part of such activities, the Kao Group has held this contest annually since 2010, with the aim of encouraging children around the world to think seriously about conservation of the environment around them and of the earth, as well as about the earth's future, and express their thoughts in paintings, which will also encourage people around the world to take action in their daily life to preserve the environment.

