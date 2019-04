TEHRAN, Apr. 28 (MNA) – In one of the most important matches of Iran Professional League’s 27th week, Padideh edged Esteghlal 1-0 on Saturday in Mashhad. Three weeks have remained and Persepolis sits top with 56 point followed by Sepahan (51), Esteghlal (50), Tractor Sazi (49), and Padideh (49).