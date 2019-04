TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – Esteghlal earned a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal on Monday to keep its hopes alive in the AFC Champions League campaign. In the matchday 3 of the competition, Esteghlal gained three points to stand third in Group C with four points, two points behind the leader Al Hilal and head-to-head with Al Duhail. Here are highlights of the game as compiled by the AFC.