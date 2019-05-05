Israeli bloodthirsty regime showed its true face in recent attacks on Gaza

In reaction to recent Israeli military attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip over the past two days, Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who is also Secretary General of Permanent Secretariat of Intl. Conference on Palestinian Intifada, said that the barbarous attacks showed “the homicidal and murderous nature of the Zionist occupiers and the full support of the US racist president.”

Amir-Abdollahian also condemned the silence and appeasement of the International community and some Arab states towards the Israeli crimes as a factor behind the continuation of the bombardment of Gazan children, women and men, calling on the international community, the parliaments of the Islamic countries and Inter-Parliamentary Union to condemn the inhuman attacks and support the Palestinian people.

Secretary General of Permanent Secretariat of International Conference on Palestinian Intifada warned that the US support cannot change the inevitable fate of the Zionist regime, stressing that the Palestinian resistance will vigorously put an end to the occupation and will free the occupied lands with almighty God’s help.

He stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran will remain loyal to the Palestine issue, and the illegal and unilateral actions of the US government will fail to weaken the resolute of Islamic nations in their support for the Palestinians and their help to liberate Jerusalem al-Quds and the occupied lands.

