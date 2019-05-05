VIDEO: Moment when al-Qassam Brigades target Israeli APC by precision missile

TEHRAN, May 05 (MNA) – This video footage released by the news website of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, which is the military wing of the Palestinian Hamas organization, shows the moment their fighters target an Israeli armored personnel carrier in the north of Gaza inside the occupied lands today May 5, 2019. The video footage shows that the Kornet missile destroys the target. According to reports, at least three Israeli forces have been killed in the missile attack.