Amir-Abdollahian re-appointed as head Intifada conf.

"With respect to your religious and revolutionary commitment, valuable background and experience in the field of foreign policy, and in particular in supporting the liberation of the Quds and Palestine, you are appointed to this position and also to be a member of the Board of Trustees of the Palestine International Conference Secretariat," the decree signed by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf is read.

The 6th International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada was held in Tehran in February 2016, with the presence of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution in the opening ceremony as well as 700 foreign guests, including the world’s Speakers of Assemblies, political leaders, and resistance leaders.

The Palestinian Secretariat monitors developments in this area in a professional manner, along with parliamentary diplomacy.

According to its Statute, four members of the Parliament plus the Secretary-General constitute the Board of Trustees of the International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada.

Earlier, Ghalibaf had also re-appointed Amir-Abdollahian as his Special Adviser for International Affairs.

