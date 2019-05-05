More than 400 rockets fired at Zionists’ positions: report

Alahednews quotes Israeli regime’s army as saying that from yesterday some 430 rockets have been fired from Gaza strip.

This is while earlier reports indicated around 200 rocket launches.

A fresh flare-up of violence in the Gaza Strip caused by deadly Israeli airstrikes and retaliatory Palestinian rocket attacks has entered its third day. Tensions erupted on Friday following the killing of four Palestinians, two in an Israeli air raid on southern Gaza and two during the regime’s live fire at anti-occupation protesters near a fence separating the blockaded coastal enclave from the occupied territories.

The Israeli army says its warplanes have targeted some 180 sites in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli attacks have claimed the lives of a total of seven Palestinians, including Saba Mahmoud Abu Arar, a 14-month-old baby girl, and her 8-month pregnant mother.

MNA/PR