No end in sight to Israeli crimes in Palestine amid US support, disgraceful intl. silence

In reaction to barbaric Israeli attacks in Gaza, which have left dozens of Palestinians martyred and injured, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi strongly condemned the attacks and said “as a result of US unlimited support and disgraceful silence of some Islamic countries, there is no end in sight to the Israeli crimes in occupied land of Palestine.”

The spokesman praised the legitimate struggle and the patience of the oppressed Palestinian people against the occupying regime of Israel and emphasized the legitimate right of the Palestinians to defend themselves against the crimes of the Zionist regime.

Mousavi also called for immediate reaction of relevant regional and international bodies to prevent the continuation of the Israeli regime's aggression against the defenseless and innocent Palestinian people.

