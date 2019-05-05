  1. Politics
5 May 2019 - 19:48

FM spox:

No end in sight to Israeli crimes in Palestine amid US support, disgraceful intl. silence

No end in sight to Israeli crimes in Palestine amid US support, disgraceful intl. silence

TEHRAN, May 05 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has strongly condemned the Israeli assaults on Gaza and said “as a result of US unlimited support and disgraceful silence of some Islamic countries, there is no end in sight to the Israeli crimes in occupied land of Palestine.”

In reaction to barbaric Israeli attacks in Gaza, which have left dozens of Palestinians martyred and injured, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi strongly condemned the attacks and said “as a result of US unlimited support and disgraceful silence of some Islamic countries, there is no end in sight to the Israeli crimes in occupied land of Palestine.”

The spokesman praised the legitimate struggle and the patience of the oppressed Palestinian people against the occupying regime of Israel and emphasized the legitimate right of the Palestinians to defend themselves against the crimes of the Zionist regime.

Mousavi also called for immediate reaction of relevant regional and international bodies to prevent the continuation of the Israeli regime's aggression against the defenseless and innocent Palestinian people.

KI/4609212

News Code 144896
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News