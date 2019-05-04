  1. Politics
4 May 2019 - 16:58

Gaza retaliates airstrikes by launching rockets towards occupied lands

TEHRAN, May 04 (MNA) – After Israeli warplanes carried out fresh air raids on the blockaded Gaza Strip Fri., killing two Palestinians and injuring several others, the Palestinian resistance forces responded by firing around 150 rockets.

The air assaults by Israeli warplanes on the blockaded Gaza Strip and targeting the peaceful protests on Friday, killing two Palestinians and injuring several others, were followed by launching around 150 rockets from Gaza into the occupied lands on Saturday morning, according to the latest figures.

The barrage of rockets came in retaliation for the killing of four Palestinians on Friday, two in an Israeli air raid on southern Gaza Strip and two by the regime's live fire in anti-occupation protests in the besieged coastal enclave, according to Tehran-based Press TV.

At least one Palestinian was killed and several other were injured, health officials in Gaza said after Israeli tanks and warplanes hit back by targeting the besieged enclave following the barrage of rockets from Gaza.

According to Turkish Anadolu agency, Israeli warplanes targeted additional Palestinian resistance-affiliated sites in Gaza on Saturday afternoon. 

While there are reports of the death of three Israeli settlers in the rocket attacks, Israeli media claim that the three were killed in a car crash.

