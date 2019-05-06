Hezbollah strongly condemns Israeli aggression on Gaza

In a statement released on Sunday, Hezbollah praised the Palestinian people and their resistance, saying that the only way to end enemy’s aggression is to resist and enhance unity among Palestinian people.

“We call upon our Arab and Islamic peoples and all the free and honorable people in the world to launch a condemnation campaign against the brutal Israeli aggression and to stand firmly with the Palestinian people in the face of Israeli terrorism and treachery,” added the statement, Almanar reported.

Tensions erupted on Friday following the killing of four Palestinians, two in an Israeli air raid on southern Gaza and two during the regime’s live fire at anti-occupation protesters near a fence separating the blockaded coastal enclave from the occupied territories.

Gaza's Health Ministry said at least 25 people have been killed and 154 others injured in the fresh flare-up of violence in the enclave. Two pregnant women and a 14-month-old baby were among the victims.

meanwhile, a ceasefire agreement has been reached between Palestine and Israeli regime which begun on Monday at 4:30 AM, local time.

