US secretary of state backs Israeli aggression against Gaza

Speaking on "Fox News Sunday," Mike Pompeo said Israelis have "every right to defend themselves." The US secretary of state, meanwhile, called the violence "pretty serious," according to Associated Press.

He said that nearly 400 rockets have been fired from Gaza towards Israel, some of which have hit residential areas.

The Israeli army says its warplanes have targeted some 180 sites in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli attacks have claimed the lives of a total of nine Palestinians, including Saba Mahmoud Abu Arar, a 14-month-old baby girl, and her 8-month pregnant mother.

However, the US secretary of state said that "I hope we can return to the cease-fire that had been in place for weeks."

