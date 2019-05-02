Iran says US barriers to implement UNSC res. 2231 ‘destructive, hypocritical’

“The US is brazenly threatening other UN Member States, either to VIOLATE that Resolution 2231 or to face PUNISHMENT,” the mission noted in a statement on May 01.

Here is the full text of the statement as published on the Iranian mission’s twitter account:

A US State Department official traveled to New York to meet with the United Nations Security Council members to underscore, as falsely claimed the US State Department, “the importance of holding Iran accountable for its defiance of UN Security Council resolutions on the development and testing of ballistic missile.”

The US is reminded that resolution 2231, which has been adopted unanimously, replaced all previous resolutions of the Security Council of Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, and endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Iran’s compliance with is nuclear related commitments under the JCPOA has been confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency for 14 times so far.

Likewise, contrary to all fabrications and disinformation of the US, none of Iran’s missiles are “designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons”, and therefore resolution 2231 does not limit, in any way, the activities related to the conventional ballistic missiles of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Consequently, Iran’s related activities are not inconsistent with that resolution, rather, they fall outside of the purview or competence of the resolution.

However, the US, in clear and flagrant violation of resolution 2231, has withdrawn from the JCOPA. The worse is that the US, as a permanent seat holder in the Security Council, is brazenly threatening other UN member, either to VIOLATE that resolution of to face PUNISHMENT. This is truly a destructive and hypocritical policy.

Instead of attempting to disseminate fabricated accusations and to exploit the UN Security Council to advance its mischievous policies against Iran, the US authorities must act responsibly in accordance with their international obligations and to explain to the Council members that why their country is violating resolution 2231 and why it is forcing other States to do the same.

MAH/PR