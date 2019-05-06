Iran to declare reciprocal actions against US' JCPOA exit on Wed.: source

In an interview with ISNA, the informed sourced explained that the predicted plans to be announced by President Rouhani are in accordance with sections 26 and 36 of the nuclear deal (JCPOA) and Iran does not yet intent to pull out from the agreement.

Iran’s initial step in taking reciprocal measures would be reducing some parts of its commitments under the JCPOA as well as restarting some of its nuclear activities halted due to the deal, he said.

As the source added, EU officials have been unofficially informed of some aspects of Iran’s decision on its reciprocal measures to Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA and re-imposition of sanctions against Tehran.

