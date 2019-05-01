  1. Politics
1 May 2019 - 13:48

US not as much powerful as it brags: Rouhani

TEHRAN, May 01 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the United States power is not as much as they claim.

He made the remarks in Kermanshah while inaugurating several projects in the western Iranian province.

Rouhani went on to say that US claims against Iran are ‘baseless’, adding, “We know Iran’s power and region better than Americans ... Devotion and power of the Iranian nation is way more than what US imagines."

“We don’t have enmity towards anybody but we will not sit around and do nothing in face of plots,” he highlighted.

Rouhani also said that Iran will continue oil exports despite US pressure and if oil revenue decreases, the country will compensate it from other resources.

US unilaterally withdrew from the Iran Nuclear Deal, formally known as JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), back in May 2018, vowing to increase pressure against Iran by re-imposing tough sanctions. In their most recent measure, US officials announced that they will not issue any further waivers for countries who want to import Iranian oil, meaning that every state which buys Iranian oil is going to be punished by the US.

Iranian officials have repeatedly said that US efforts to drive Iran’s oil exports to zero is doomed to failure, also describing US moves as clear acts of ‘bullying’.

