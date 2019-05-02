US effort to misuse UN resolution 2231 are doomed to failure

Iran's missile program is a national defense issue which is non-negotiable and never contradicts with the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, Takht-e Ravanchi told IRIB on Thursday.

Iranian envoy to UN pointed to the US attempts for accusing Iran of violating UN Resolution 2231 and said that one of the officials at the US State Department conferred with members of UNSC about Iran’s ballistic missile activities, adding, “they are trying to create a negative atmosphere against Iran’s missile activities.”

Positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran are very clear in a way that Iran’s missile programs are not included within the framework of UNSC Resolution 2231 at all, he emphasized.

“Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities have been confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for 14 times as well," he added.

Yesterday, the Iranian mission to the UN issued a statement, condemning US efforts to curb implementation of UNSC resolution 223. “The US is brazenly threatening other UN Member States, either to VIOLATE that Resolution 2231 or to face PUNISHMENT,” reads part of the statement.

