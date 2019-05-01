  1. Iran
1 May 2019 - 18:36

US regards human rights as goods for trade: FM spox

TEHRAN, May 01 (MNA) – “US used to regard human rights as a political means, but the issue has now become a kind of commodity for trade, too,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Wednesday.

Reacting to his American counterpart’s meddlesome statements, Mousavi added that “it is obvious for the whole world that the American regime does not believe in human rights and recognizes interfering in such issues as its right in order to act as a human rights protector.”

“The shameful reaction of the US against Saudi Arabia’s act of crucifying and beheading of 37 political activists and religious minorities in that country is a new proof to the fact that in US’ mind, human rights which were previously regarded by the country as political means are now considered as goods for trade, too,” he added.

“US’ economic terrorism via imposing indiscriminate sanctions against a nation [Iran] is the greatest violation of economic and social rights of individuals,” he said.

“Iranians do not need warmongering and deceptive protections of the US,” he said.

