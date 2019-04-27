Iran, Germany launch 12 scientific projects jointly

Speaking at the 5th National Working Group of international scientific cooperation with Germany, he expounded on the bilateral cooperation and launch of 12 national projects between scientists of the two countries.

He went on to say that researchers of the two countries have taken launch of the following plans into consideration, the most important of which are as follows: setting up working group for scientific and international interactions with Germany, organizing joint scientific committee between Iran and Germany, planning for organizing Iran Science Day in Germany, defining 12 projects in national level among Iranian and German scientists and supporting scientific interactions between university lecturers and researchers.

“Iran Science Day” in Germany is an annual conference for the development and promotion of scientific ties with Germany, he said, adding, “launching a peer-to-peer system, determining the most important fields of scientific interaction, paving suitable ways for holding specialized bilateral scientific workshops and also creating motivation for fulfilling international industrial projects are of the main objectives of the annual conference.”

Shah-Hosseini revealed the visit of a 60-member delegation of Iranian universities to Germany in the course of organizing Iran Science Day in this European country.

MA/IRN83293276