11 May 2019 - 14:24

Iranian teachers develop AR flashcards for Persian alphabet

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – A number of Iranian teachers have managed to make use of augmented reality (AR) to create flashcards for teaching Persian alphabet to first graders in a fun and more stimulating environment.

According to the CEO of a technological unit at Hamedan’s Science and Technology Park, Younes Vesali, a number of Iranian teachers have managed to use the technology of augmented reality (AR) to design and develop flashcards to teach Persian alphabet to first graders.

Augmented reality (AR) is an interactive experience of a real-world environment where the objects that reside in the real-world are enhanced by computer-generated perceptual information.

After installing the application for the 3D flashcards, first-grade students will be able to learn the Persian alphabet in a fun and interactive atmosphere, he added.

He also announced plans for the mass production of the product, and selling it to some clients in East Asia, Qatar and Italy, who have already voiced interest in the product.

