Iran’s Persian Gulf Uni., Vienna University of Technology to expand academic coop.

Director of International Affairs and Non-Iranian Students at Persian Gulf University Arash Khosravi said that a delegation of professors and students from the Vienna University of Technology in Austria have come to Bushehr to participate in the International Event on Architecture and Urban Life Experience and also to develop the capacities of international cooperation between two universities.

Khosravi said that this scientific-cultural event is hosted by the Faculty of Arts and Architecture and in collaboration with the University's cultural and public relations affairs department.

“This event includes lectures, workshops, field studying visits to architecture, historical, mansion sites of old Bushehr and new city of Alishahr, recreation experiences in historic district and introduction to folk music as well as life experience in Bushehr,” he added.

