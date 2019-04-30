D-8 Intl. Uni. starting point for extensive student exchange

He made the remarks in the meeting with the Board of Trustees of D-8 International University, attended by the Secretary-General of the D8, a number of member states’ ministers and other deputies of the Ministry of Science and Research of Iran, Turkey, Egypt, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Pakistan and Indonesia.

Gholami noted that strengthening the scientific, educational, and research relations is a key in promoting convergence among D-8 member countries.

He said that Iran has taken an important step towards facilitating the goals of D-8 members with the establishment and hosting of D-8 International University, which requires cooperation of all members to achieve success.

The goal of establishment of D-8 International University is to increase the level of scientific cooperation and development in the Islamic world through university exchanges and cooperation, he mentioned.

All members of the D-8 countries have a wide range of scientific and technological capabilities. Combining these capabilities can make the Islamic world more powerful and lead to resolution of Muslims' issues, Gholami added.

He highlighted that D-8 International University will facilitate the process of internationalization of universities and higher education in addition to strengthening the staffing capacity.

D-8 International University is an intergovernmental University affiliated to the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation consisting of Iran, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Turkey, Nigeria, Malaysia, and Egypt. It aims at strengthening academic exchanges between member countries. This university is established to strengthen cooperation among member countries through the inter-university and student exchanges, in order for member countries to achieve an acceptable international share of these exchanges.

D-8 International University has been established in Hamedan, in western Iran. Bu-Ali Sina University as "the founder University" will be in charge of establishing it.

