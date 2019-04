The MoU was signed by President of Persian Gulf’s Faculty of Science, Sedigheh Hashemnia, and President of Rostock’s Chemistry Faculty, Prof. Peter Langer, with the aim at boosting mutual scientific collaboration and academic exchanges.

The exchange of professors and students, as well as the implementation of joint educational projects and courses are among the priorities of the MoU signed between Persian Gulf and Rostock universities.

