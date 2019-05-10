Lebanese President, Iranian envoy discuss bilateral ties

The two officials exchanged views on the status of bilateral ties between Iran and Lebanon in different areas, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.
TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Iranian ambassador to Beirut Mohammad Jalal Firouznia met and held talks on Friday
The two officials exchanged views on the status of bilateral ties between Iran and Lebanon in different areas, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.
No more details of the meeting have been revealed.
MNA/4612935
