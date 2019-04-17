Zarif to discuss regional developments, bilateral ties in Turkey

He made the remarks late Tuesday upon arrival in Ankara after having a one-day visit to Syria and holding talks with the country’s high-ranking officials in Damascus.

He described his meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as ‘fruitful’, saying that both sides exchanged views on the upcoming Astara-format peace talks and also on bilateral cooperation.

Zarif went on to say that during his visit to Turkey, he will discuss with Turkish officials regional developments, especially those in Syria and North Africa.

Pointing to the recent visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Turkey and the signed agreements between the two sides, he noted that he will further discuss bilateral politico-economic relations with Turkish officials.

The Iranian top diplomat is slated to hold meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

