Tehran, Moscow study boosting economic ties

During the meeting held in Moscow, the two sides explored the avenues for broadening the scale of the cooperation between Iranian and Russian companies based on a roadmap focusing on industrial and mining sectors.

The officials also discussed collaboration in other fields, including the auto, railroad and airplane manufacturing sectors, as well as issues on the joint cooperation commission which is slated to be held in June.

The US’ withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal was also discussed during the meeting. Reportedly, since Washington pulled out of the deal last year, the cooperation between Iran and Russia has increased.

