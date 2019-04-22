  1. Politics
UN special envoy for Syria confirms participation in Astana talks

TEHRAN, Apr. 22 (MNA) – UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen has accepted the invitation to take part in the next round of Astana talks on the Syrian settlement, set for April 25-26 in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"[Pedersen] has confirmed his participation, we expect him [to come]," Aidarbek Tumatov, the director of the Asia and Africa Department of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, told reporters.

This is while previous reports suggested he would not attend this round of talks.

The Astana process was launched by Russia, Turkey and Iran in January 2017 to bring all warring parties in Syria to the negotiating table to complement the UN-sponsored peace talks in Geneva.

Cooperation between the guarantors of peace in Syria has also been able to preserve the territorial integrity and national sovereignty and independence of Syria.

The previous round of the Astana talks was held in Kazakhstan in February with the attendance of representatives from Syria, Iran, Russia and Turkey.

