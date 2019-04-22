UN special envoy for Syria confirms participation in Astana talks

"[Pedersen] has confirmed his participation, we expect him [to come]," Aidarbek Tumatov, the director of the Asia and Africa Department of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, told reporters.

This is while previous reports suggested he would not attend this round of talks.

The Astana process was launched by Russia, Turkey and Iran in January 2017 to bring all warring parties in Syria to the negotiating table to complement the UN-sponsored peace talks in Geneva.

Cooperation between the guarantors of peace in Syria has also been able to preserve the territorial integrity and national sovereignty and independence of Syria.

The previous round of the Astana talks was held in Kazakhstan in February with the attendance of representatives from Syria, Iran, Russia and Turkey.

