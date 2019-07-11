Iran, Russia, Turkey to hold trilateral meeting on Syria in early Aug.

The high-level Astana peace talks meeting on Syria will be held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan in the beginning of August, followed by a summit in Turkey, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters on Wednesday, according to TASS.

The TASS said that the news comes after it was reported earlier the trilateral summit of Russia, Turkey and Iran on Syria will be held in Turkey in August, citing a statement by the Turkish President’s spokesman Inrahim Kalin.

"The very beginning of August will see a regular Astana peace talks international meeting on Syria held in Nur-Sultan. We have some new developments, namely representatives of Lebanon and Iraq will take part for the first time as observers, in the same status as Jordan," Bogdanov said answering a TASS question. "This is a new and important element. The Astana peace talks summit in Turkey will be held after the Nur-Sultan meeting."

"We need specific agreements to consolidate them at the highest political level during the summit," the Russian diplomat specified.

