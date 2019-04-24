Syrian delegation to leave for Kazakhstan for peace talks

The event will also be attended by UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen. This is while previous reports suggested he would not attend this round of talks, SANA reported.

The Astana process was launched by Russia, Turkey and Iran in January 2017 to bring all warring parties in Syria to the negotiating table to complement the UN-sponsored peace talks in Geneva.

Cooperation between the guarantors of peace in Syria has also been able to preserve the territorial integrity and national sovereignty and independence of Syria.

The previous round of the Astana talks was held in Kazakhstan in February with the attendance of representatives from Syria, Iran, Russia and Turkey.

MNA/4598982