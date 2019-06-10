  1. Sports
Ukrainian wrestler stands on champ’s podium with image of Islamic Revolution Leader on his T-shirt

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – A Ukrainian wrestler with Azerbaijani origin Almar Noor Aliyev, who won the first title of wrestling competition in Ukraine, stood on podium and received his gold medal while wearing a T-shirt with the image of the Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on it.

Aliyev managed to win bronze medal in 77kg category in 2018 U-23 Greco-Roman Wrestling Competition held in Europe.

He also became runner-up and won silver medal in 2017 World’s Army Wrestling Championship.

