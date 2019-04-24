Iran freestyle wrestling team wins 2019 Asian C’ships

At the end of day 2 of the 2019 Asian Championships which was held in China’s Xi’an on 23-24 April, the Iranian freestyle wrestlers were crowned after clinching 7 gold medals and 3 bronzes.

Iranian national team won three gold medals and 2 bronzes on the opening day of the competitions yesterday.

Reza Atrianchi(57kg), Behnam Ehsanpour (61kg), Bahman Taimouri (79kg), Kamran Ghasempour (86kg), Alireza Karimi (92kg) and Yadolah Mohebi (125kg) were the gold winners, while Peyman Biabani (56kg), Mohammad Nokhodi (74kg) and Yunes Emami (70kg) brought home Iran’s three bronze medals.

Iran became champion with 220 points followed by India (155pts) and Kazakhstan (129pts) in the second and third places, respectively.

KI/4599562