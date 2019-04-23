  1. Politics
Appointment of new IRGC cmdr. carries clear message to USA: Parliament

TEHRAN, Apr. 23 (MNA) – Iranian lawmakers appreciated the decision of Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Khamenei to appoint Maj. Gen. Salami as the new commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Crops.

In a Tueday statement, more than 200 members of the Iranian Parliament voiced their strong support for the new IRGC commander.

“This appointment carries a clear message to the United States and the Global Arrogance and also to the world of Islam; this shows the continuation of Imam Khomeini’s bright path toward the constant fight against arrogance and to fully support Islamic Resistance,” reads part of the statement.

Parliamentarians also appreciated the efforts of Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari during his tenure.

On Sunday, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei appointed Salami as the new commander of IRGC while also promoting his military rank to major general.

