Parl. ratifies all articles on pro-IRGC bill against US blacklisting

The 13-Article motion devised by the Iranian Parliament to counter the US blacklisting of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as “a foreign terrorist organization” was put to vote during today’s open session.

Article 1 on reciprocal designation of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) as a terrorist organization was approved by 173 votes in favor, 4 votes against, and 11 abstentions out of 215 MPs in attendance.

Article 2, which obliges the government to act “decisively” against any US measure potentially compromising the Islamic Republic’s interests, was approved by 168 in favor, six against and eight abstentions out of 210 MPs in attendance.

Article 3, which urges the government and Armed Forces to preemptively prevent US forces from using available resources against those interests, was approved by 167 votes in favor, seven against, and six abstentions out of 211 MPs in attendance.

Article 4, which obligates Iran’s intelligence apparatuses to identify CENTCOM’s commanders and those in charge of its affiliates to enable their prosecution, and tasked the Judiciary to mandate such prosecution, was approved by 181 votes in favor, five against, and four abstentions out of 209 MPs in attendance.

Article 5, which tasks the Iranian government with supporting all the natural and legal persons, who cooperate with the IRGC thus lying in the way of harm by the United States, was approved by 176 votes in favor, three against, and two abstentions out of 207 MPs in attendance.

Article 6, which mandates legal, political, and diplomatic endeavor aimed at shuttering the US’s regional bases and blocking the US forces’ access to regional resources, was approved by 157 votes in favor, four against, and three abstentions out of 206 MPs in attendance.

Article 7, which subjects countries and people cooperating with the US designation to retaliatory Iranian efforts, was approved by 160 votes in favor, five against, and two abstentions out of 207 MPs in attendance.

Article 8, which subjects any Iranian organizations potentially withholding support for the IRGC citing US sanctions to punitive measures, was approved by 167 votes in favor, 20 against, and two abstentions out of 210 MPs in attendance.

Article 9, which tasks the government with legal measures against the US at international organizations, was approved by 162 votes in favor, six against, and two abstentions out of 204 MPs in attendance.

Article 10, tasks the Planning and Budget Organization to allocate the required budget for implementing the articles of the motion, was approved by 172 votes in favor, nine against, and three abstentions out of 203 MPs in attendance.

Article 11, which obliges the government to present a quarterly report on its performance in countering the US measures to the national security committee, was approved by 170 votes in favor, ten against, and five abstentions out of 210 MPs in attendance.

Article 12, which requires the Ministry of Intelligence and other intelligence apparatus to identify all involved in the US designation, was approved by 171 votes in favor, ten against, and five abstentions out of 210 MPs in attendance.

Article 13 stresses that all tasks in the motion related to the Armed Forces are to be implemented according to the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Article 14 stresses that the law is to be put into force upon ratification.