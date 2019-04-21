  1. Politics
21 April 2019 - 21:57

Ayat. Khamenei appoints Gen. Salami as new IRGC chief commander

Ayat. Khamenei appoints Gen. Salami as new IRGC chief commander

TEHRAN, Apr. 21 (MNA) – Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Commander of All Iranian Armed Forces, has appointed the former IRGC Deputy Commander Brigadier General Hossein Salami as the new chief commander of the Revolutionary Guards.

According to the official website of Iranian Leader ‘Khamenei.ir’, in his decree, Ayatollah Khamenei has expressed gratitude to the former Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari for his invaluable services at the top of IRGC and appointed former IRGC Deputy Commander Brigadier General Hossein Salami in his place.

Major General Jafari has been appointed as the new head of the Baghiatollah Base Cultural Department.

In his decree, the supreme commander of all armed forces enhanced the military rank of Hossein Salami a level higher to major general compared to the previous brigadier general.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution pointed to necessity of changing roles within the IRGC structure as the basis for his decision.

Ayatollah Khamenei called on the new IRGC chief commander to enhance the spiritual capabilities of the IRGC forces and use Major General Jafari’s experiences, especially in cultural affairs to boost the general expertise of the Revolutionary Guards. 

KI/4596519

News Code 144354
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News