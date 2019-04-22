Leader grants rank of Major-General to new IRGC chief commander

TEHRAN, Apr. 22 (MNA) – In a decree yesterday, the Commander-in-Chief of Iran's Armed Forces Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Hossein Salami as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and promoted him to the rank of major general. In a ceremony held today April 22, 2019 attended by senior military and police commanders. Ayatollah Khamenei granted him the major general rank. During the ceremony, the Leader expressed hope that Major-General Salami will succeed in his new post by employing creativity as well as high morale and spirit.