IRGC should facilitate people's presence in soft war

Jafari made remarks on Wednesday in farewell ceremony of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Commander Major General, Brigadier General Hossein Salami.

"The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) should provide people with the conditions of presence to back Islamic Republic particularly in soft war", he said .

He added that the secret of the success of IRGC is to try to understand and properly implement the measures taken by the Leader of Iran.

“Upgrading capabilities is the duty of all the organizations of the armed forces, but what has been materialized in the IRGC under the guidance of the Leader is comprehensive development of all capabilities,” he added.

Referring to spirituality as the main source of IRGC’s power, he said, “We have made great efforts to strengthen the internal structure of IRGC with a focus on spirituality, piety and awareness.”

“To achieve Islamic Revolutions’ goals, we need guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution,” he noted.

ZZ/ FNA13980203001236