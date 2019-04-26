World has seen positive measures taken by IRGC, armed forces in intl. arena

Addressing worshippers in Tehran University’s campus, the ayatollah reiterated that Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran only deals with defending Islam, nation and the country against enemies and has thus far taken salient moves in the international arena as well.

He pointed to the US imposition of new round of sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran and said, “US government has orchestrated various types of sanctions against our nation since victory of the Islamic Revolution which is not a new thing.”

With practicing unity and amity, “we can minimize the impact of sanctions,” he emphasized.

If governmental officials and people fulfill their obligations in the best form possible and/or once objectives of ‘resistance economy’ are materialized by executive, legislative and judiciary branches of the government properly, negative effects of sanctions will certainly be minimized, the ayatollah reiterated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the appointment of Brigadier General Hossein Salami as commander of IRGC by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and added, “Islamic Revolutionary Guard Crops thwarted conspiracies waged by enemies against the country especially during eight years of Scared Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 2980-1988), so that IRGC is harbinger of peace, stability and security in the country.”

Ayatollah Emami Kashani also referred to the execution of 37 citizens in Saudi Arabia and stated, “killing of these innocent people is a stigma on the face of United States and Al-Saud regime. With backing Al-Saud regime, US President Trump showed the true identity of the US government to the world once again.”

MA/4600454