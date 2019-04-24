“We must expand our influence sphere from the region to the world”: IRGC chief cmdr.

Making the remarks at the farewell ceremony of the ex-IRGC Commander Mohammad-Ali Jafari and his own welcoming, Gen. Salami hailed the ex-commander’s services during the past years underling that having him in office, IRGC experienced a golden time span.

“The Quds Force, led by a brave commander, could advance to east of the Mediterranean and the Red Sea to end the US’ domination,” he said.

“In the second step of our revolution, we should convert Islam's sovereignty into a civilization and IRGC should become ready to play its role to reach this goal,” he said, “We must expand our influence sphere from the region to the world to leave no secure region for the enemy across the globe."

In a decree on April 21, the Commander-in-Chief of Iran's Armed Forces Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Hossein Salami as the new Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC and promoted him to the rank of major general. During the ceremony, the Leader expressed hope that Major-General Salami will succeed in his new post by employing creativity as well as high morale and spirit.

