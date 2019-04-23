  1. Politics
Iran’s oil sales not to drop to less than 1m bpd: senior MP

TEHRAN, Apr. 23 (MNA) – Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iranian Parliament Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh noted that Iran’s export of crude oil will not be reduced to less than one million barrels per day.

In a late Monday tweet, he noted that the amount of Iran’s oil sale is determined through bilateral relations not by ‘political bluffs’ of US President Donald Trump and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“Our exports of crude oil will never drop to less than one million barrels per day,” he highlighted.

The remarks came after the White House announced on Monday that it will not renew sanctions waivers for countries which import Iranian crude oil. The waivers had been in place since November when the administration re-imposed sanctions on Iran after Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic.

“Given the fact that the sanctions are in principle illegal, the Islamic Republic of Iran basically considers the granted waivers for sanctions as worthless,” highlighted Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi.

