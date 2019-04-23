China to continue economic coop. with Iran

In response to the questions asked by IRNA correspondent, he said, “Islamic Republic of Iran is China’s strategic trade partner in a way that China has established widespread cooperation and collaboration with the Islamic Republic of Iran in various fields.”

Shuang termed China as an accountable country in the face of international rules and regulations and reiterated, “China is opposed to non-renewal of sanctions waiver by the United States as well as reimposition of US unilateral sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He also described Iran as a large country with rich oil and gas resources, adding, “we have voiced our opposition to the US unilateral sanctions, so that US unilateral sanctions should not be turned into a procedure.”

Iran’s oil sanctions will affect the Middle East region to a great extent, he said, adding, “any kind of sanctions against Iran can affect energy market in the international level considerably as well.”

