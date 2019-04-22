Iran to block Strait of Hormuz if its benefits denied: IRGC Navy cmdr.

Speaking to Tehran-based Arabic-language Al-Alam TV, IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said that replacing the IRGC commander-in-chief by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution last night had nothing to do with the US’s recent decision against the IRGC.

Stating that the IRGC is not merely a military force but it also plays an important role in development of the country, Tangsiri added that the Guards played a significant role in rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas and helping the deprived and people of those regions.

The IRGC naval forces commander further noted that the US animosity towards Iran is a result of its full support for Israeli regime.

He referred to the US threats against Iran oil sales, saying that “if Iran’s benefits in the Strait of Hormuz, which according to international rules is an international waterway, are denied, we will close it.”

“If there is any threat, we will see no room for doubt to defend our waters,” he said, adding “when it comes to defending Iran, we will take reciprocal actions.”

He described the presence of foreign troops in the region as a destabilizing factor, adding that their actions will lead to the destruction of the region.

The IRGC naval forces commander also pointed out that his forces have solid relations and constant cooperation with [naval forces of] two countries of Oman and Qatar.

