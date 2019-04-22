Iran dismisses WH statement on sanctions waivers as ‘worthless’

“Given the fact that the sanctions are in principle illegal, the Islamic Republic of Iran basically considers the granted waivers for sanctions as worthless,” Mousavi said in reaction to the White House statement on Monday that said it will not reissue sanctions waivers on Iranian oil after they expire in May.

The spokesman also said that given the negative effects of the sanctions, which are likely to increase after the waivers are not extended, Iran is in contact with the related apparatuses inside the country and has had intensive consultations with foreign partners, including European, international and neighboring partners on that issue.

He further added that the results of the contacts and consultations will be conveyed to related upper decision-making centers and the required decisions in that regard will be announced soon.

