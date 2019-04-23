  1. Iran
Escalating economic terrorism against Iran proves US desperation

TEHRAN, Apr. 23 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif condemned US’ escalating economic terrorism against Iranian on his tweeter account on Tuesday.

“Escalating #EconomicTERRORISM against Iranians exposes panic & desperation of US regime—and chronic failures of its client co-conspirators,” he wrote.

Addressing Trump, he added that “inheritors of ancient Persian civilization don't base strategy on "advice" of foreigners—let alone Americans.”

In its latest anti-Iranian measure, Washington announced on Monday that it will not extend sanctions waivers for countries which import Iranian crude oil. The waivers had been in place since November when the administration re-imposed sanctions on Iran after Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic.

