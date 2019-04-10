  1. Iran
IRGC seizes largest smuggled fuel cargo in Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri announced on Wednesday that IRGC dismantled 12.5 million liters of smuggled fuel cargo in Strait of Hormuz.

IRGC forces could manage to seize a 10,000-tons ship of smuggled fuel in the southern Strait of Hormuz, located between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, via precise intelligence operation, he said.

Some 21 persons from various nationalities have also been detained during the operation, the Admiral added.

In mid-March, IRGC seized more than one million liters of diesel in coasts of Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, before being smuggled.

Although Iranian rial has experienced a severe depreciation against international currencies in recent months, fuel prices have remained unchanged and this has multiplied the lucrativeness of fuel smuggling in Iran.

In early March, intelligence forces of the IRGC dismantled a major fuel smuggling circle, seizing more than 10 million liters of fuel.

