US drone downing, Iran’s crushing response to intruders

Downing of US sophisticated and highly-précised drone (unmanned aerial vehicle, UAV) by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was a crushing response to the aggressors of safe territory of the Islamic Iran, he reiterated.

He made the remarks on a local ceremony in Hormozgan province on Thu. and added, “this decisive move showed that Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has thorough knowledge about the movements of enemies in the region.”

“We hope that enemies of the country will grasp out that IRGC will spare no efforts to defend its marine, land and airspace and will respond to all threats powerfully.”

He pointed to the unity and amity of people of country as main factor behind disappointing malicious objectives of enemies especially US and added, “under the auspices of such unity and amity of noble people of the country, Islamic Republic of Iran has stood against enemies firmly.”

