Iran’s defense org. enjoys high capability for giving crushing response to enemies

He made the remarks on Thu. in a local ceremony held on the occasion of epic anniversary of Liberation of Khorramshahr (May 24) and said, “these operations brought us great achievements in a way that these achievements are currently studied in world’s most important military academies.”

He termed the Liberation of Khorramshahr as a great honor for the noble nation of Islamic Iran and said, “in this regard, both forces of Army and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) united with each other and managed to liberate Khorramshahr with their unity and amity.”

He pointed to the enemies’ hostile measures and conspiracies waged against the country and said, “enemies of the country should know that we do not want war but we are ready to defend our land and territory by all our means.”

The Liberation of Khorramshahr was the Iranian recapture of the port city of Khorramshahr from the Iraqis on May 24, 1982, during the Iran–Iraq War. The Iraqis had captured the city early in the war on October 26,1980. The successful retaking of the city was part of Operation Beit ol-Moqaddas.

